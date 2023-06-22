FF16 New Game Plus Explained: How to Unlock Final Fantasy Mode, Changes, & More

Image Source: Square Enix

New Game Plus mode is all the rage these days, and yes, Final Fantasy 16 does indeed have such a mode that allows you to carry over all of your materials, equipment, and levels over to a new run. Here’s how New Game Plus works in Final Fantasy 16, along with the changes you can expect from Final Fantasy Mode.

How to Unlock New Game Plus in Final Fantasy 16

You might’ve already guessed this, but all you have to do is beat the game once to unlock New Game Plus mode in Final Fantasy 16. Upon beating the game and rolling the credits, you’ll get to save your game. Load up your cleared save file to start a new run, and you can choose to start your journey over on Action or Story Focussed mode. You’ll have the option of starting a new run on Final Fantasy Mode, which we’ll go over in more detail shortly.

You’ll get to carry over all of your skills, upgrades, weapons, and levels over to New Game Plus, allowing you to have an easier go of things during your second time around.

Final Fantasy Mode Changes

However, if you want more of a challenge in Final Fantasy 16’s New Game Plus, you can choose Final Fantasy Mode instead. Here are the changes and additions you can expect:

Max level cap increased to 100

Tougher enemies

Ability to craft Ultima Weapon

Weapons can be upgraded up to 6 degrees

Accessories can be synthesized

New enemy placements in certain locations

Final Fantasy Mode comes with a much tougher challenge than you might be used to, and even with all your stuff carrying over, you may still run into a few obstacles here and there.

And that’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s New Game Plus and Final Fantasy Mode. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

