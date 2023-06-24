Is Final Fantasy 16 Open World? Answered

Image via Square Enix

To say Final Fantasy 16 is different from past entries would be an understatement. While it may feature plenty of familiar elements, it also offers a drastically different combat system and darker story, resulting in an experience fans might not recognize. This also applies to the game’s level design, and if you haven’t been watching or reading previews studiously, you might be asking: Is Final Fantasy 16 open world, or is the title more linear?

Is Final Fantasy 16 an Open World Game? Answered

To put it plainly, no, Final Fantasy 16 is not an open world game. Instead, it’s a cross between an action title like Devil May Cry and a more linear RPG a la earlier Final Fantasy games like Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy XII, or Final Fantasy XIII.

The game features several different areas which players can travel to and explore. These areas are somewhat linear in design, but do offer some nooks and crannies to explore for treasure, crafting materials, and other rewards. Players can likewise fast travel between these locales and explore them at their leisure so long as the main quest doesn’t have them locked into a specific zone for story reasons.

Doing so can allow them to find side missions which offer insight into the lore of the game’s world, special rewards, and other bonuses they might otherwise not get. Past that though, there isn’t an option to seamlessly travel across one seamless zone, and there aren’t hidden locales for you to stumble upon naturally. This will probably be a bummer if you were a fan of the open world design of Final Fantasy XV, and the game likely won’t scratch your gaming itch if you’re intent on an open world experience.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Final Fantasy 16 is an open world. For more on the title, we’ve got you covered with a bevy of features, guides, and news down below.

