All Unforgivable Curses & How to Learn Them in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games

As Hogwarts students, players can learn various spells that can be helpful in all kinds of situations, such as Reparo and Incendio. However, you are also given a chance to learn the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. Although they are forbidden, these spells are extremely powerful and can greatly aid you in battle. For example, instead of slowly chipping away a Troll’s HP with regular spells, you can quickly kill the creature using Avada Kedavra.

All Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

The unforgivable curses are three of the most sinister spells known in the world of Harry Potter. Anyone who dares to use these curses on fellow human beings will be caught and thrown into Azkaban. The only way to escape the punishment is to prove that you are under the control of the Imperius curse when you cast these spells.

The unforgivable curses include three spells, which are:

Crucio

Imperio

Avada Kedavra

How to Learn Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

You can learn your first unforgivable curse, Crucio, from Sebastian Sallow during the In the Shadow of the Study side quest. After the eventful first visit to Hogsmeade, where you buy your school supplies and encounter Victor Rookwood for the first time, Sebastian will ask you to meet him outside the Slytherin common room.

Sebastian will drag you and Ominis into exploring Slytherin’s Scriptorium, where you will find yourself trapped in an underground chamber. The only way to progress is by casting Crucio on another person. At this point, you will be given a choice. You can learn the curse and use it on Sebastian, or you can reject the offer and let the Slytherin student cast it on you.

If you decide to learn Crucio from Sebastian, you will receive a powerful offensive spell that causes damage over time to enemies. The spell is especially useful in the later part of the game, where enemies can have a large amount of HP.

How to Get Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

You can learn Imperio during the In the Shadow of Time mission, where you will explore a catacomb filled with murderous spiders. While exploring the area, Sebastian will ask if you want to learn the Imperius curse from him. Like the previous event, you can either reject or accept the offer.

After finding the relic, Ominis will appear and confront you and Sebastian. You can talk things out with Ominis or take the easy way and cast the Imperius curse, forcing him to let you leave the catacomb.

Imperio is a mind control spell that allows its user to manipulate another person. In combat, you can temporarily turn an opponent into an ally and force them to attack other enemies. It is quite a useful spell in Hogwarts Legacy because you will often encounter battles against numerous opponents who can easily gang up on you.

How to Unlock Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Avada Kedavra is the last unforgivable curse Sebastian can teach you. During In the Shadow of the Relic side quest, Ominis will send you a letter asking you to talk to Sebastian, who has entered the catacomb from the previous mission.

You will have to fight a horde of Inferi and face Sebastian’s uncle, who is enraged after seeing the two of you meddling with dark arts. A battle breaks out, and Sebastian kills his uncle using Avada Kedavra. The Slytherin student will then runs away from the catacomb, and you will have to chase him.

Afterwards, you will enter a conversation with Sebastian where you can support or rebuke your friend’s action. If you wish to unlock the killing curse, you must say, “Everyone should know that curse.” Sebastian will appreciate you for being supportive and ask if you want to learn Avada Kedavra. Just say yes, and you will obtain the strongest spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

Although the unforgivable curses are forbidden according to Harry Potter lore, you can cast these spells without major repercussions in the game. If you use them in front of other characters, they will only express their disapproval and nothing else.

That’s all you need to know about how to learn the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help, Twinfinite has other Hogwarts Legacy tips and guides that can help you in your playthrough, like how to complete the Cursed Tomb Treasure quest.

Related Posts