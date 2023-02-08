How to Get to Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy is an incredible video game that lets you become a magician yourself, learn spells, fight monsters, and become a proud member of Hogwarts. The game has many places from the book, including an infamous prison. If you want to visit it, here’s how to get to Azkaban on Hogwarts Legacy.

How To Travel to Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy?

To get to Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy, you must be from Hufflepuff house, as it’s a side quest exclusive to the magicians in that house. Once your character has reached level 5, you have to rescue an older woman near Hogwarts Lake.

After that, you’ll be asked to talk to the portrait of the one and only Eldritch Diggory, the great-great-grandfather of Cedric Diggory, in the Hufflepuff common room. Eldrithch’s portrait will ask you to be the detective of an unsolved murder.

Diggory will send you to Hogsmeade where you’ll be introduced to Helen Thistlewood, a former Auror, who will tell you about the case of the unjust imprisonment of a young woman named Anne, and transport you to Azkaban so you can solve it. The location of the prison you can visit is not very big, and once you’ve solved the mystery, you won’t be able to go back there, so make sure to explore the whole place before interacting with Anne.

Now that you know how to get to Azkaban on Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides and news on the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts