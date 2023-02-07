Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy sets a new adventure in the world of Harry Potter around the magical school of Hogwarts and other familiar locations. It has also adopted an experience system similar to current video games, where your character will need to level up to gain access to more powerful magic and tools. It is also important to keep an eye on your level, which may affect progress. Here is how to level up fast in Hogwarts Legacy.

Leveling Up Fast in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, there is a section in Hogwarts Legacy that may stop you from progressing through the main story if your character is not at a required level. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to earn XP so you do not have to grind the same method over and over.

Side Quests

The first to level up fast in Hogwarts Legacy is to complete side quests by talking to various characters around the castle. The main story quests do give a considerable amount of XP, but it is safer to take on these optional quests so you are not under-leveled. There are over 50 of these to take in the game so you should be able to farm plenty of XP.

Challenges

Another method is to complete challenges. The challenges are separated into groups: Combat, Exploration, Field Guide Pages, Quests, and Room of Requirement. Combat and Exploration can be completed naturally as you progress through the game, though Field Guide Pages will have be sought out and are located throughout the environment for a nice chunk of XP earned each time.

Collect Field Guide Pages

For quick and easy XP, always keep your eyes peeled for Field Guide pages. They are typically found near statues, portraits hung on the walls, or even just flying around the grounds of Hogwarts. Each of these is worth 80 XP, which isn’t massive but it all adds up — especially in the early game. Every new area you unlock in the game will introduce new hidden locations where you can look for more.

Dark Arts Battle Arena

The final method is the Dark Arts Battle Arena located in the Forbidden Forest. The arena spawns waves of enemies that will earn more XP as you complete more waves, and can be repeated again for additional XP. You can even change the difficulty to the easier Story mode in the settings to complete it faster and still receive a good amount of XP with no penalty.

That is how to level up fast in Hogwarts Legacy. Check back with Twinfinite for more coverage on Hogwarts Legacy, such as how to improve performance and if you can have pets, and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

