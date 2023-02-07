Can You Have Pets in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Steam

In Harry Potter, there were all sorts of lovable pets throughout Hogwarts; Hermione had a pet cat, Neville a pet toad, and Ron a rat…technically. With that in mind, many gamers are curious as to if they’ll be able to get a companion of their very own in Avalanche Studios’ newest RPG. Here is what you need to know about if you can have pets in Hogwarts Legacy or not.

Hogwarts Legacy Pets (All Creatures)

The answer is sort of. While you can’t outright own a cat or a dog or have it follow you around as a companion in Hogwarts Legacy, it is actually possible to catch and raise your own creatures in order to protect them from poachers. These include:

Thestrals

Mooncalf

Unicorns

Puffskeins

Hippogriff

Golden Snidget

Kneazles

In order to unlock these as your “pets” in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to meet a few prerequisites first.

Catching Animals in Hogwarts Legacy (Beast Class & The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom)

First, attend your first Beast class and interact with Hufflepuff student Poppy Sweeting. After interacting with her Puffskein, Gerald, you’ll be given a creature brush and beast feed in your spell inventory. Even though you have these, you still can’t go out into the wild and catch or interact with beasts.

Next, you’ll need to complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom. In doing so, you’ll unlock the nab-sack to safely catch endangered animals. It should be noted that this questline is only available to you after you complete a certain amount of main quests and unlock the Room of Requirement and Beasts Class.

Once you’ve got all of this, you’ll not only be able to interact with and capture pets out in the wild, but you’ll also be able to take care of them in the Room of Requirement’s Vivarium and even breed their babies.

For now, that is all you need to know about if you can have pets in Hogwarts Legacy or not. For more on the game, including where to find Sirona Ryan, be sure to check out all of our related coverage down below.

