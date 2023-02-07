How to Get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Steam

One of the more interesting parts of getting to create your own character in a Harry Potter game is having the opportunity to choose your own House to be sorted into. Not only does it have an impact on interactions, but it’s also vital to your drip, especially your color scheme. If you’re specifically curious about how to get into Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy, then here is what you need to know.

Picking Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you complete the tutorial in Hogwarts Legacy, the game finally starts to kick off, as you’ll be transported to the school itself in the very next chapter. As soon as you get there, the Sorting Ceremony will commence.

The Sorting Hat will ask you a question, with the answer determining which House you end up in. If you want to get sorted into Hufflepuff, pick the answer Loyalty, which is the core value that defines that particular section of the school.

You’ll get a chance to confirm if this is really where you want to go (maybe you actually want to be Slytherin?), but if you do, you’ll be rocking the yellow and black before you know it. Alongside decor and clothing colors, choosing this house results in a noticeable number of different conversations and dialogue choices occurring throughout the game in reference to you being a Hufflepuff, but it isn’t entirely too crucial to the plot.

That’ll do it for all you need to know about how to get into Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should be a witch or wizard.

