Should You Be a Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy features an original story set in the Harry Potter universe, giving players the chance to live out their fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and casting all sorts of fun spells. If you’re wondering whether you should be a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy’s Witch or Wizard Choice Explained

First off, whether you choose to be a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, know that your decision has no bearing on the story whatsoever. The plot will play out in exactly the same way, and from what we’ve played so far, all NPCs will generally refer to your character as the new student, without really resorting to pronouns in their dialogue.

At the start of the game, you’ll be prompted to create your character, and as you finalize your decisions, you can decide if you’d like to be a witch or wizard. These are essentially Hogwarts Legacy’s male and female options, with witch being associated with female and wizard being associated with male.

It’s worth noting, though, that regardless of which option you pick, you’ll still have access to all body types, hairstyles, facial structures, and even tone of voice. You’re free to create a character that resonates best with you, and the witch or wizard options will not limit your cosmetic choices in any way. With that in mind, pick whichever option you’d prefer, and be on your way.

That being said, do note that your decision is final, and this cannot be changed partway through the game.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should choose to be a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

