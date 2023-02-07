How to Get Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Part of the appeal of playing a Harry Potter game is determining which House you’re gonna get sorted into. After all, colors matter, and it’s always fun to pick a side. If you’re wondering how to get into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s everything you need to know.

Picking Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

After clearing the tutorial chapter in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll finally arrive at Hogwarts itself, and you’ll get to put on the Sorting Hat. During the Sorting Ceremony, the Sorting Hat will ask you a question, and the answer you pick will determine which House you get sorted into.

If you want to get sorted into Slytherin, pick the option that says Ambition. This is the core value that defines Slytherin, and the Hat will suggest that you join this House once you pick it. You’ll get one final chance to confirm your decision, and if you decide against it, you can always pick another option to get sorted into another House, but we all know Slytherin’s really the only right choice here.

Does Your House Matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

As far as the story goes, your House doesn’t really matter. Your House choice will affect a few minor things, as listed below:

Most of your gear will feature color accents associated with your House, so you’ll be seeing mostly green accents if you pick Slytherin for instance.

You’ll get a Floo Flame fast travel point to the common room of the House you picked.

You’ll get extra conversations with other fifth-year students in your House.

Conversations and dialogue options with other characters may make passing references to your House.

With all that said, these aren’t exactly impactful changes and you’ll still get to experience the story as intended, so just pick your favorite House and be off on your way.

That’s all you need to know about how to get into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should be a witch or wizard.

