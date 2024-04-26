Does Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture Pack Work With the Next-Gen Update?

With attention towards the Fallout series being at an all-time high, thanks to a great TV show on Amazon Prime Video, Bethesda has taken the time to publish a surprising new “next-gen” update for Fallout 4. But the game has been improved ever since 2017, by player-developed mods and Bethesda themselves. So, if you are wondering, if the Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture Pack works with the next-gen update, we are here to take a look and answer that question.

Considering the next-gen update does not really offer any graphical improvements per se, yes we can confirm the high resolution texture pack still works. But, the real question that you should be asking yourself is rather: should you actually go ahead and use the high resolution texture pack?

Image source: Bethesda

Just to give you some information, this pack weighs in at 58GB, so it is basically as big as some of the most recent AAA releases. Players who tried the high resolution texture pack found graphical improvements to be barely noticeable, so that you’d have to be doing actual comparisons to notice them. If you are just playing to complete quests and enjoy the combat, chances are you won’t even notice.

Then there is the matter of performance. With the next-gen update having improved resolution, along with ultrawide support, adding on top of it the high resolution texture pack does mean that the performance in Fallout 4 will take a major hit. All in all, while the high resolution texture pack does work with the update, we wouldn’t recommend tanking the framerate for minimal graphical improvements. We would recommend, instead, a mod like FlaconOil’s complete retexture project. But of course, you can decide to try it out for yourself.

