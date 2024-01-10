Roblox Slap Battles Codes (January 2024)

If you’re after Slap Battles codes on Roblox, we’re here to help. This intense combat-focused game is taking the user-generated platform by storm thanks to its mix of traditional combat and battle royale elements. Redeeming coupons nets you free slaps and some exclusive gloves, so be sure to use them all!

All Roblox Slap Battles Codes

Slap Battles Codes (Active)

HappyNewYear : Diamond Glove

: Diamond Glove Beginner : Snow Glove

: Snow Glove LoneOrange: Pull Glove

Slap Battles Codes (Expired)

OneMillionLikes

ArcWasHere

BobaWasHere

How to Redeem Codes in Slap Battles

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The process of unlocking code redemption is a surprisingly complex one. That’s because you need to verify that you’re following the game’s X account before you can even paste a code in. To do so, follow the Slap Battles X account, then type your @ into the codes box. Give it a few minutes, then follow these instructions:

Load into Slap Battles via the Roblox game page.

Press on the Twitter bird icon to bring up the codes/verification text box.

Once you’re verified, paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

If the code works, you’ll see some freebies deposited into your account.

How Can You Get More Roblox Slap Battles Codes?

The best place to look for more Slap Battles codes is the game’s X account, as linked above. Codes tend to drop with each new content update, which are always shared on that page.

Alternatively, it’s worth checking out the game’s Discord server, YouTube channel, and Roblox group. You’ll find plenty of codes over there as well, making them very handy options if you use those platforms more than X.

Why Are My Slap Battles Codes Not Working?

There are two likely problems ongoing if you’re trying to use codes, but they aren’t working. The first is due to formatting: make sure you’re typing in the code exactly as seen in our list! Most Roblox codes are very specific with their capitalization, numbers, and spacing, so ensure you’re keeping an eye on how the code is typed out before redeeming.

If you’re still encountering problems, the most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. Developer Tencelll tends to swap codes in and out of rotation fairly regularly, so they could disappear without warning.

What is Roblox Slap Battles?

Developed by Tencelll, Slap Battles is an action-packed Roblox game. There are two main strands to the gameplay: earning slaps by tapping the screen, and winning matches by being the last player standing. There’s even a Slap Royale mode to unlock once you’ve progressed enough, adding a battle royale veneer to proceedings. There are mountains of unique gloves to collect, like the Boogie Glove, Potato Glove, and Orbit Glove.

Those are all the codes available right now.