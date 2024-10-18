Pets Go Codes [UPDATE 1] (October 2024)

On the hunt for Pets Go codes? This is the latest Roblox release from BIG Games, renowned for the Pet Simulator series. Let’s take a look at whether or not there are any coupons to redeem!

All Pets Go Codes

Pets Go Codes (Working)

Unfortunately, there are no active Pets Go codes yet.

Pets Go Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pets Go

At the time of writing, there isn’t a code redemption mechanic in Pets Go. That said, other games from the same developer have it, so this is how we expect the process will go:

Load into Pets Go from the Roblox game page.

Play through the short tutorial until you have access to the Settings menu.

Scroll to the bottom until you see a code redemption text box.

Type in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Pets Go Codes?

Your first port of call should be the Pets Go game page as linked above. The description is constantly updated with details on new patches and events, so codes are bound to fall under that umbrella. There’s also an X page, Discord server, and Roblox group to check out as well.

Other than that, be sure to bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you load into Pets Go. We’ll constantly check for codes and update our guide the moment they’re added in-game and start rolling in.

Why Are My Codes Working?

The most likely reason that a code won’t work right now is that there simply aren’t any. As Pets Go is still very new, it doesn’t seem like BIG Games has added any code functionality to the experience yet. Therefore, any codes you see online claiming to be working will sadly be bogus.

Other than that, ensure you’re entering the code exactly as it’s published on our list. This means adhering to all formatting quirks like capitalization, numbers, and special characters. We’d recommend pasting codes direct from our guide to avoid any typos entirely.

That’s everything we know about Pets Go codes so far! For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link, our Five Nights TD tier list, and Unusual codes. We’ve also got Skillful codes, Secret Base Tycoon codes, and the Skillful Trello link.

