What Happens if You Use the Killing or Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: Avalanche Software

One of the most important lessons of the Wizarding World is that no one is allowed to use Killing or Unforgivable curses. This unbreakable rule marks any offending witch or wizard as a criminal destined for a trip to Azkaban. Hogwarts Legacy lets players learn these spells, but can you? Here’s what happens if players use Avada Kedavra, Crucio, or Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy.

Are Players Punished for Using Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy?

While this doesn’t fit with the lore and established history of the world, there is no penalty for using Avada Kedavra, Crucio, or Imperio once you have learned them. This means you can use them once they have been learned on whatever or whoever you want and become this time period’s Voldemort.

The most feedback you get from using any of these supposedly “Unforgivable” Curses is that maybe the NPCs in the surrounding area might make a comment or two, but that’s it.

Nothing stops you from using any of them once learned, and Avada Kedavra is the best spell in the game. While the developers might not have followed lore on this one, they at least ensured the Killing Curse lived up to its name. Anything you want dead instantly drops, so it makes sense that you learn it as the last spell of the game, as it would be far too broken any earlier.

If you’re curious as to how to get Avada Kedavra then check out our detailed guide here.

That’s everything you need to know regarding what happens if players use Avada Kedavra, Crucio, or Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking for other information on the game or puzzle guides, be sure to look over the links below.

Related Posts