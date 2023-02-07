Is Hogwarts Legacy Canon in Harry Potter? Answered

Image via WB Games

There’s a good chance that if you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve followed much of what the wizarding world has offered since the late 1990s — starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone all the way up through the Fantastic Beast series. This time around you’ll get to enjoy an original story, but does that make Hogwarts Legacy canon in Harry Potter? We’ve got your answer.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Take Place Before Harry Potter?

In short, no, Hogwarts Legacy does not appear to be canon in Harry Potter despite its strong ties to the lore in general. For starters, the events of Hogwarts Legacy take place in the 1800s, at least 100 years prior to The Boy Who Lived himself being born.

There have been no indications that the game is canon, and arguably the strongest indicator that it is not is the fact that series creator J.K. Rowling has no direct involvement with the game. That said, fans of the series itself can expect to see plenty of familiar things from the world they’ve grown to know over the years.

You’ll still be sorted into one of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, for instance. With the events of the world taking place in the 1800s, the intent is clear: Hogwarts Legacy is meant to stand on its own, as are its characters. It’s meant to be accessible to anyone who may enjoy this world, even if they haven’t grown up with the previous material.

So that’s everything you need to know about whether Hogwarts Legacy is canon in Harry Potter. If you’re looking for even more on the game, Twinfinite has you covered with various guides, updates, and features at the links below.

