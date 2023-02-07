Does House Matter in Hogwarts Legacy? Sorting Hat Ceremony Explained

Image Source: WB Games

The Harry Potter series is famous for dividing its fan base according to their allegiances to the four Houses featured in Hogwarts, and that tradition is set to continue in Hogwarts Legacy as well. Look, choosing your House is important business. If you’re wondering whether your House matters in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

Does House Matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer is, no, your House does not matter in Hogwarts Legacy. There are four Houses to choose from: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. Regardless of which House you get sorted into, the overarching story does not change.

That being said, there are a few very minor differences to take note of:

Most of your gear will have accent colors corresponding to your House color.

You’ll get a special Floo Flame fast travel point to your House common room.

You’ll get more conversations and interactions with fifth-year students from your House.

NPCs may make passing references to your House in conversations and dialogue options.

Ultimately, these are all very minor elements that have little to no bearing on the story whatsoever, so we’d definitely recommend that you just go with whichever House appeals to you the most. The correct answer is, of course, Slytherin.

How to Get Each House in Hogwarts Legacy

If you need a little help in choosing the right option to get your desired House in Hogwarts Legacy, here are all the options and the Houses they correspond to:

Bravery – Gryffindor

Curiosity – Ravenclaw

Loyalty – Hufflepuff

Ambition – Slytherin

The Sorting Hat will let you know which House you’ve picked based on your decision, and you can either confirm it, or pick another option if you’d prefer another House.

That’s all you need to know about whether your House matters in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should be a witch or wizard.

