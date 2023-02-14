How Much Money Did Hogwarts Legacy Make On Release? Explained

Image Source: Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy has been the hot topic in gaming in the months and weeks leading up to its release. The game has earned a divisive reputation online with Potterheads looking forward to living out their childhood fantasies and others outright boycotting the game in response to alleged transphobic comments from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. The atmosphere surrounding the game has been tumultuous at best which led many to wonder how this would translate to the game’s sales. Here’s everything we know about how much money Hogwarts Legacy made on release.

How Much Money Did Hogwarts Legacy Make On Release?

At the time of writing the exact number of sales for Hogwarts Legacy is unknown but the game has broken some impressive records in just four days. Hogwarts Legacy is considered to be the biggest launch for a Harry Potter game ever, easily surpassing sales for the previous record holder Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by 64%.

The news comes from GamesIndustry.Biz which has shown that physical copies of Hogwarts Legacy have been making waves in the UK with data collected from GfK indicating that Portkey Games’ foray into the Wizarding World earned the top spot as the number one game of the week at UK retailers. What’s even more impressive is that Hogwarts Legacy has easily outpaced Elden Ring’s launch week for physical sales. From Software’s open-world fantasy adventure was lauded as one of the quintessential games of the generation, but Hogwarts Legacy is currently enjoying a massive lead of 80% in first-week sales in the UK.

The digital sales for Hogwarts Legacy are bound to be even more significant. 82% of players purchasing the game on console digital stores did so on PS5 with the other 18% purchasing the game on Xbox Series X|S.

While there are no exact sales figures for Steam, the game is also enjoying substantial success on that platform and continues to set records.

Hogwarts Legacy finishes Steam Peak at incredible 879,308 Concurrent Players



Stats

• 8th Highest Peak Ever for Any Genre Game

• 5th Biggest Ever for a Paid / Non F2P Game

• 3rd Biggest Ever for a Primarily Single-Player Game

• 2nd Biggest Ever for a Single-Player Only Game pic.twitter.com/Gm7JCij4O0 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 12, 2023

The stats provided show that Hogwarts Legacy boasts a massive concurrent player count of 879,308 which makes it the second-biggest launch for a single-player game on the platform while also earning a spot as the 8th-highest peak of concurrent players for any genre.

Sales are only set to increase as ports of the game for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One are released over the coming months. The next quarterly earning report for Warner Bros. Discovery will be public and will likely provide exact sales figures for Hogwarts Legacy on Feb 23.

That’s everything we know about how much money Hogwarts Legacy made on release. Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage and guides below.

