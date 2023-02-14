Can You Learn Avada Kedavra After the Shadow of the Relic Quest in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Screenshot via Hogwarts Legacy YouTube Channel

The tragic tale of Sebastian Sallow’s ill sister takes you on multiple journeys across the world that can unlock all three Unforgivable Curses. However, as players initiate these missions, they can mistakenly press the wrong dialogue options and accidentally deny the requests to learn the spells. So, if you are currently facing this problem, we’ll explain whether or not you can learn Avada Kedavra after the Shadow of the Relic quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

What to Do When You Missed Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

Fortunately, those who missed their chance to learn the Dark Arts spells can get them by asking Sebastian at the Undercroft, though you’ll need to complete the necessary quests, like In Shadow of the Study, In the Shadow of the Time, or In the Shadow of the Relic. To find the Undercroft in Hogwarts Legacy, you can teleport to the Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom in the Astronomy Wing:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can take the stairs to the right and then go right once more until they see the Undercroft entryway. You can find and talk to Sebastian, who will teach you the curses: Imperio, Crucio, and Avada Kedavra, even if you denied them before.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

There aren’t necessarily any consequences for these actions, so it’s mainly based on how you want to play the game with your selected Spell Set.

That does it for our explanation of what you should do if you missed Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get the Dark Arts Pack items.

