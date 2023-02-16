Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy features three of the forbidden curses from the Harry Potter universe. There is no consequence to using these dark magic spells unless you want to roleplay ethically, but you will be missing out on some of the most powerful spells in the game. Here is how to get Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking Unforgivable Kill Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Learning the three Unforgivable Curses are not part of the main questline of Hogwarts Legacy, and can be found through the side quests given by Slytherin student Sebastian Swallow. Imperio can be learned during the In the Shadow of Time mission, which occurs near the middle of the game.

Here is the full list of missions in the Sabastian questline that must be completed in order to unlock Imperio as well as the other Unforgivable Curses:

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study (Crucio)

In the Shadow of Discovery

In the Shadow of Time (Imperio)

In the Shadow of Distance

In the Shadow of Hope

In the Shadow of the Relic (Avada Kedavra)

During the In the Shadow of Time mission, Sabastian will prompt you if you really want to learn the Imperio spell. The game gives multiple options for yes and no, but it is important to say yes or else you will not be able to learn it.

Imperio allows players to force enemies to fight alongside you temporarily. Enemies under the control of Imperio will receive reduced damage from other enemies. The victim will also become cursed and take extra damage once the spell’s control has worn off.

That is how to get Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

Related Posts