Every Special Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games have over 400 Pokemon available to catch, train and use in battle. Among these specimens, there is a decent selection with special evolution requirements. These requirements can often be tricky to identify, let alone obtaining the items or specifics needed to initiate the evolution process. We’ve got all the information you’ll need on these Pokemon, so follow along below for every special evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained.

Pokemon That Evolve With Evolution Stones

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Evolution Stones are an important item introduced all the way back in Generation 1. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Evolution Stones can be obtained from Tera Raids, Pokedex rewards, throughout the world map, and from the General Goods category at Delibird Presents stores. Here’s a list of every Pokemon in the game that evolves via Evolution Stone, and which stone they evolve with.

Capsakidd – Evolves into Scovillain with a Fire Stone .

– Evolves into Scovillain with a . Growlithe – Evolves into Arcanine with a Fire Stone .

– Evolves into Arcanine with a . Eevee – Evolves into Flareon with a Fire Stone .

– Evolves into Flareon with a . Shellder – Evolves into Cloyster with a Water Stone .

– Evolves into Cloyster with a . Eevee – Evolves into Vaporeon with a Water Stone .

– Evolves into Vaporeon with a . Pikachu – Evolves into Raichu with a Thunder Stone .

– Evolves into Raichu with a . Magneton – Evolves into Magnezone with a Thunder Stone .

– Evolves into Magnezone with a . Tadbulb – Evolves into Bellibot with a Thunder Stone .

– Evolves into Bellibot with a . Eevee – Evolves into Jolteon with a Thunder Stone .

– Evolves into Jolteon with a . Crabrawler – Evolves into Crabominable with an Ice Stone .

– Evolves into Crabominable with an . Cetoddle – Evolves into Cetitan with an Ice Stone .

– Evolves into Cetitan with an . Eevee – Evolves into Glaceon with an Ice Stone .

– Evolves into Glaceon with an . Eevee – Evolves into Leafeon with a Leaf Stone .

– Evolves into Leafeon with a . Sunkern – Evolves into Sunflora with a Sun Stone .

– Evolves into Sunflora with a . Petilil – Evolves into Lilligant with a Sun Stone .

– Evolves into Lilligant with a . Floette – Evolves into Florges with a Shiny Stone .

– Evolves into Florges with a . Murkrow – Evolves into Honchkrow with a Dusk Stone .

– Evolves into Honchkrow with a . Jigglypuff – Evolves into Wigglytuff with a Moon Stone .

– Evolves into Wigglytuff with a . Kirlia (Male only) – Evolves into Gallade with a Dawn Stone .

– Evolves into Gallade with a . Snorunt (Female only) – Evolves into Froslass with a Dawn Stone.

Pokemon That Evolve During Trades

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Trade Evolutions require you to find a friend or trusted trade partner to link up with, especially if you’re wanting to get your Pokemon back after they evolve. Here’s the Pokemon in the game that evolve through this method.

Haunter – Evolves into Gengar when Traded .

– Evolves into Gengar when . Scyther – Evolves into Scizor when Traded holding a Metal Coat .

– Evolves into Scizor when . Slowpoke – Evolves into Slowking when Traded holding a King’s Rock.

Pokemon That Evolve with Hold Items

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Some Pokemon require a specific held item while meeting their evolution criteria. Here’s the Pokemon in game that require hold items to evolve, as well as which item is needed.

Happiny – Evolves into Chansey when holding an Oval Stone and levelled during the Daytime .

– Evolves into Chansey when . Sneasel – Evolves into Weavile when holding a Razor Claw and levelled during the Nighttime .

– Evolves into Weavile when . Bisharp – Evolves into Kingambit when holding a Leader’s Crest and beating 3 other Bisharp in battle .

– Evolves into Kingambit when . Scyther – Evolves into Scizor when Traded holding a Metal Coat .

– Evolves into Scizor when . Slowpoke – Evolves into Slowking when Traded holding a King’s Rock.

Pokemon That Evolve with Special Items

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

A small selection of Pokemon require special items to evolve. These items can be obtained in hidden locations throughout Paldea, or by achieving specific in-game quests. Here’s every Pokemon that evolves with a special Item, and what each item is.

Pokemon That Evolve During a Specific Time of Day

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

You may be stuck wondering why that level 80 Pokemon just wont seem to evolve. Well, some creatures only evolve during certain times of the day, so check this list for a full explanation of what Pokemon are dependant on night or day to evolve.

Eevee – Evolves into Espeon when levelled during Daytime with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Espeon when . Eevee – Evolves into Umbreon when levelled during Nightime with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Umbreon when . Yungoos – Evolves into Gumshoos when reaching level 20 or above during Daytime .

– Evolves into Gumshoos when . Happiny – Evolves into Chansey when holding an Oval Stone and levelled during the Daytime .

– Evolves into Chansey when . Sneasel – Evolves into Weavile when holding a Razor Claw and levelled during the Nighttime .

– Evolves into Weavile when . Rockruff – Evolves into Lycanroc (Midday form) when reaching level 25 or above during Daytime .

– Evolves into Lycanroc (Midday form) when . Rockruff – Evolves into Lycanroc (Midnight form) when reaching level 25 or above during Nighttime .

– Evolves into Lycanroc (Midnight form) when . Rockruff (Own Tempo Ability only) – Evolves into Lycanroc (Dusk form) when reaching level 25 or above during Dusk .

– Evolves into Lycanroc (Dusk form) when . Fomantis – Evolves into Lurantis when reaching level 34 or above during Daytime .

– Evolves into Lurantis when . Greavard – Evolves into Houndstone when reaching level 30 or above during Nighttime.

Pokemon That Evolve By Taking Steps in Let’s Go Mode

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

New to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Let’s Go mode, allowing your Pokemon to explore the world map alongside you. While this new feature is a lot of fun to play with, it is also used to evolve a small handful of Generation 9 Pokemon.

Pawmo – Evolves into Pawmot when it has taken 1000 steps in Let’s Go Mode.

– Evolves into Pawmot when Rellor – Evolves into Rabsca when it has taken 1000 steps in Let’s Go Mode.

– Evolves into Rabsca when Bramblin – Evolves into Brambleghast when it has taken 1000 steps in Let’s Go Mode.

Pokemon That Evolve in Specific Battle Conditions

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

These Pokemon require specific battle conditions to be met before they evolve. These conditions involve the use of a particular move, or defeating a set number of opponents. Check out these Pokemon below.

Primeape – Evolves into Annihilape when it gains a level after using Rage Fist 20 times in battle.

– Evolves into Annihilape when Bisharp – Evolves into Kingambit when holding a Leader’s Crest and beating 3 other Bisharp in battle.

Pokemon That Evolve with High Friendship

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Friendship has been an evolution mechanic for multiple Generations in Pokemon, and this is no different in Scarlet and Violet. Here’s every Pokemon that has friendship requirements in order to evolve.

Eevee – Evolves into Espeon when levelled during Daytime with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Espeon when . Eevee – Evolves into Umbreon when levelled during Nightime with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Umbreon when . Pichu – Evolves into Pikachu when levelled with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Pikachu when . Iggybuff – Evolves into Jigglypuff when levelled with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Jigglypuff when . Chansey – Evolves into Blissey when levelled with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Blissey when . Azurill – Evolves into Marill when levelled with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Marill when . Riolu – Evolves into Lucario when levelled during Daytime with high Friendship.

Pokemon That Have Gender-Specific Evolutions

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re relentlessly training up one of your Pokemon and wondering why it just won’t seem to evolve, be sure to check the gender of your ‘Mon, as some of them will only evolve if they’re a specific gender. Here’s a full list of all gender-based evolutions in the game.

Kirlia (Male only) – Evolves into Gallade with a Dawn Stone .

– Evolves into Gallade with a . Snorunt (Female only) – Evolves into Froslass with a Dawn Stone .

– Evolves into Froslass with a . Combee (Female only) – Evolves into Vespiquen when raised to level 21 or higher .

– Evolves into Vespiquen . Salandit (Female only) – Evolves into Salazzle when raised to level 33 or higher.

Pokemon That Evolve After Learning a Specific Move

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Some Pokemon in the game will only evolve once they have learned a specific move, or used it in battle a number of times. Here’s every Pokemon in the game that evolves via these methods.

Eevee – Evolves into Sylveon when levelled while knowing a Fairy-Type move with high Friendship .

– Evolves into Sylveon when . Dunsparce – Evolves into Dundunsparce when raised to level 32 or higher while knowing Hyper Drill .

– Evolves into Dundunsparce when . Girafarig – Evolves into Farigiraf when raised to level 32 or higher while knowing Twin Beam .

– Evolves into Farigiraf when . Steenee – Evolves into Tsareena when raised to level 28 or higher while knowing Stomp .

– Evolves into Tsareena when . Bonsly – Evolves into Sudowoodo when raised to level 16 or higher while knowing Mimic.

Pokemon That Evolve in Multiplayer Mode

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Multiplayer mode is a new feature that lets you explore the Paldea Region alongside your friends. Some Pokemon evolve while in this game mode, so here’s the information you need regarding this.

Finizen – Evolves into Palafin when raised to level 38 or higher while playing in Multiplayer mode.

That’s everything you need to know about every special evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful lists, tips, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can help you on your journey in the Paldea Region and solve any struggles, such as all Mystery Gift codes, how to catch Scyther and evolve into Scizor and Kleavor, and 10 speediest Pokemon for your team.

