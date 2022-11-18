Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features loads of wonderfully designed Pokemon, and two that immediately come to mind and have fans itching to get their hands on are Armarouge and Ceruledge. How can we not? The former is Fire/Psychic, and the latter is Fire/Ghost, and they’re both heavily armored. If you prefer Ceruledge, then you need to know how to get Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet.

Where Can You Get Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet? Answered

In order to obtain Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet, you need to make an in-game trade with an NPC. With Malicious Armor in hand, you can use it to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, which is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Capture and or battle Sinistea for Sinistea Chips. Sinistea’s habitats are in East Province (Area 3), just outside Zapapico, and South Province (Area 6), all around Alfornada. They’re infrequent outside Zapapico, but it beats traveling over to South Province (Area 6). You’ll need 10 Sinistea Chips. Travel to Zapapico. Zapapico is located in the East Province (Area 3), hugging the border of the Great Crater of Paldea. Between the two fast travel points is an old lady standing by a fountain. Go ahead and speak with her. Give her 10 Sinistea Chips. In exchange for 10 Sinistea Chips, the old lady will give you a single Malicious Armor. More importantly, it’s a repeatable trade.

There you have it: how to get Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet. It’s the only way to add Ceruledge to your team. It’s also worth evolving a good Ceruledge to trade with friends for an Armarouge since the latter is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Looking for more help? Cooking is essential in the game, so you should definitely have Meal Powers explained.

Featured Image Source: Game Freak

