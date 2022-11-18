After learning about picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can use sandwiches to make sure that your ‘mons grow closer to you. However, that’s not the only thing that can happen when a Pokemon eats a sandwich. There are also specific ability boosts that can happen after consuming some food. Here’s everything you need to know about Meal Powers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Meal Powers Explained

Source: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

As the name implies, Meal Powers are boosts granted by sandwiches either made at a picnic or bought from Vendors. There is a grand total of 10 different powers that can be temporarily granted by eating food. The table below breaks each one down.

Meal Power Type Meal Power Egg Power Makes it easier to find Pokemon Eggs Catching Power Increases catch success Exp. Point Power Increases Exp gained Item Drop Power Increases amount of materials found after battle Raid Power Increases amount of Tera Raid rewards Title Power Increases likelihood of encountering Pokemon with titles Sparkling Power Increases likelihood of encountering shiny Pokemon Humungo Power Increases likelihood of encountering large Pokemon Teensy Power Increases likelihood of encountering small Pokemon Encounter Power Increases likelihood of encountering Pokemon of certain types

While half of the Meal Powers deal with causing certain types of Pokemon to appear more often, there is still another half that focuses on other features in the game.

Also, it’s not entirely clear how much the Sparkling Power increases shiny spawn rates, but it’ll be interesting to see how much easier it makes shiny hunting.

That’s all there is to know about Meal Powers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now equipped with this knowledge, make sure to use these boosts as often as you can.

Featured Image Source: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

