Connect with us

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Meal Powers Explained

Guides

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Meal Powers Explained

Come find out all about Meal Powers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Published on

After learning about picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can use sandwiches to make sure that your ‘mons grow closer to you. However, that’s not the only thing that can happen when a Pokemon eats a sandwich. There are also specific ability boosts that can happen after consuming some food. Here’s everything you need to know about Meal Powers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Meal Powers Explained

Source: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

As the name implies, Meal Powers are boosts granted by sandwiches either made at a picnic or bought from Vendors. There is a grand total of 10 different powers that can be temporarily granted by eating food. The table below breaks each one down.

Meal Power TypeMeal Power
Egg PowerMakes it easier to find Pokemon Eggs
Catching PowerIncreases catch success
Exp. Point PowerIncreases Exp gained
Item Drop PowerIncreases amount of materials found after battle
Raid PowerIncreases amount of Tera Raid rewards
Title PowerIncreases likelihood of encountering Pokemon with titles
Sparkling PowerIncreases likelihood of encountering shiny Pokemon
Humungo PowerIncreases likelihood of encountering large Pokemon
Teensy PowerIncreases likelihood of encountering small Pokemon
Encounter PowerIncreases likelihood of encountering Pokemon of certain types

While half of the Meal Powers deal with causing certain types of Pokemon to appear more often, there is still another half that focuses on other features in the game.

Also, it’s not entirely clear how much the Sparkling Power increases shiny spawn rates, but it’ll be interesting to see how much easier it makes shiny hunting.

That’s all there is to know about Meal Powers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now equipped with this knowledge, make sure to use these boosts as often as you can.

Featured Image Source: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top