Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Picnics Explained

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the breakfast of that world. While they can happen at any time of day in Paldea, they’re a useful way outside of battle to grow closer to your Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Start a Picnic & What Are They for in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

First off, it’s important to know how to start a picnic. The most important thing to keep in mind when looking for a spot to picnic is that you can only set up camp in an area that is completely flat. As long as there aren’t any nearby hills or cliffs, then it’s time to start hanging out with your team of Pokemon.

Once the picnic site is ready to go, players have a handful of ways they can interact with their Pokemon, like making food or washing them. Below you’ll find all the different activities you can do at picnics and what they do.

How to Cook at Picnics

Since it’s a picnic, the first activity that likely comes to mind is making food, specifically sandwiches. In this minigame, you craft brilliant bocadillos, and feeding the food to Pokemon will make them gain Meal Powers. There are 10 different meal powers that you can read about right here.

Washing at Picnics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

On top of sharing a meal with Pokemon, sitting down for a picnic gives players the option to wash their creatures. As one might expect, giving your Pokemon a thorough clean will make them grow closer to you. However, that’s not the only reason why trainers should be washing their Pokemon. At the end of the cleaning, the Pokemon will also gain a small amount of XP and recover some HP.

How to Have Picnics With Friends in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Besides just hanging out with your own team of Pokemon, it’s also possible to invite friends over for a picnic. The only requirement is some kind of wireless connection to the other player. Either local wireless between systems or an internet connection will do.

That’s all there is to know about picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now get out there and enjoy some tasty sandwiches with your freshly washed Pokemon.

