Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Open World Collectibles Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like Arceus before it, allows players to once again experience an open world adventure while attempting to catch them all. Oftentimes, that means finding plenty of items along the way. That’s why we’re here, to break down open world collectibles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Collectibles Guide

There are three different indicators for collectibles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with each differing slightly in terms of what you’ll find. Below, we’ll show you what to look out for while making your way through the game.

Shiny Items

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Nothing but a yellow/gold shimmer means that players can pick up anything ranging from berries or Pokeballs to materials for TMs and other items. Just walk up to where you see a shiny item and hit A.

Pokeballs with Reddish Glow

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Unlike the shine above, these items will be a little more obvious to spot. Pokeballs surrounded by a reddish glow may also contain berries and Pokeballs, as well as materials and other items — such as potions, antidotes, and revives — or anything else that will aid your Pokemon inside or outside of battle.

Pokeballs with Yellow Glow

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

This is where the main difference between these collectibles comes into play. Once more, you’ll notice a Pokeball lying around, but if it has a yellow-red glow around it, then that means you’ve found a TM. Otherwise, TMs can be acquired by defeating gym leaders or through purchasing and crafting at a Pokemon Center.

That's all you need to know about open world collectibles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

