How to Get Happiny Dust in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a large emphasis has been placed on crafting, especially when it comes to creating new moves for your Pokemon. One such ingredient you may find yourself in dire need of is Dust, Fur, or Tears that can only be found by capturing certain characters. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Happiny Dust in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Happiny Dust in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can do anything with Happiny Dust in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, your first task is going to be even locating one. At the moment, the best place to find it in the Paleda Region is going to be mostly around The Great Crater of Paldea in the Southern Provinces, specifically Area One and Area Two.

You can also find them in the West, but it is much rarer. Simply explore these areas until you find one and capture it, and you’ll be on your way to manufacturing Happiny Dust.

How do You Get Happiny Dust in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Once you find and defeat or capture a Happiny, you’ll get about one or two things of Happiny Dust to drop as a resource that you can pick up. With this, you can now go to a TM Machine and craft TMs that require them as an ingredient, as long as you have the recipe for it unlocked.

