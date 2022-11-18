How To Beat Montenevera Gym Test & Leader In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Game Freak

Here’s everything you need to know on how to beat the Montenevera Gym Test & Leader.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a variety of Gym Leaders for players to defeat throughout the game. One of which includes the elusive Ghost Type Gym, hidden all the way at Montenevera Town. Once players arrive, they’ll need to complete the Gym Test before challenging the Gym leader, Ryme. So today, let’s discuss how to beat the Montenevera Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How To Beat The Montenevera Gym Test

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

To begin the Gym Test, all you’ll need to do is speak with the front desk person of the Gym, from which they will then give you the challenge.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

This time around, you’ll have to participate in a series of double battles against three Ghost Type trainers to help bring in a crowd for Ryme. The double battles are very straightforward, where each trainer will exclusively use Ghost Type Pokemon, and after each battle, your Pokemon will be fully healed. After the third trainer is defeated, you’ll finally be able to challenge the Gym Leader Ryme to a battle.

How To Beat Gym Leader Ryme

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Like the Gym Test, Ryme will participate in a double battle against you, from which she has four strong Ghost Types to use, all of which are level 41, except her ace which is level 42.

She starts out by using her Mimikyu and Houndstone, the final evolution of Grevard. Mimikyu is a Ghost Fairy Pokemon while Houndstone is a pure Ghost Type. Any Pokemon that specializes in Ghost or Dark Type moves will work best against these guys. This also applies to Ryme’s final two Pokemon, which are Banette and her Tera Pokemon, Toxtricity.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Normally, Toxtricity would be a Poison Electric Pokemon, but via a Terastallize, it now becomes a Ghost Type. Again, keep using Ghost and Dark Type moves as they will be super effective against all of her Pokemon.

When Toxtricity enters the fray, you’ll want to aim all of your attacks at it, as if left unchecked, it will then wipe the field with its devastating AOE attack, Discharge. Destroy Toxtricity, and you should have no problem cleaning up the rest of her Ghost Types. Upon her defeat, she’ll give you a cool selfie and the Ghost Type Gym Badge.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat the Montenevera Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out our latest guides on how to catch and evolve Scatterbug, or how to defeat the Electric Gym Leader, Iono.

