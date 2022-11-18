How to Catch & Evolve Scatterbug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Scatterbug is one of the earliest Pokemon you can get on your adventures across the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Taking on the role of meagre Bug-type Pokemon like Weedle, it might not seem like a strong Pokemon, but evolve it and you can make it a more viable option for battle. Here’s where to find Scatterbug and how to evolve it into Spewpa and Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Scatterbug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Scatterbug can be found in the South Province (Area 1). It’ll appear in all weather conditions, and has a very common spawn rate, so you shouldn’t have too many troubles tracking it down.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

It will spawn between levels 4 and 6, so it won’t be hugely strong when you catch it.

How to Evolve Scatterbug Into Spewpa & Vivillon

Scatterbug will evolve into Spewpa once it reaches level 9. You don’t need to worry about the time of day it reaches this level, or any sort of evolution stone, either. Just focus on earning that EXP. Once Scatterbug reaches level 9, after the battle — or once it’s been fed a Rare Candy — the evolution animation will play out.

If you don’t want Scatterbug to evolve into Spewpa, you can press and hold B during the animation to stop the evolution process.

Spewpa will evolve into Vivillon once it reaches level 12. Again, nothing special is required to cause the evolution process to begin. Once level 12 is hit, the animation will begin.

Now you can rule the Bug-type roost with an all-powerful (…kinda) Vivillon! For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our explainers on what cheugy means, whether or not the National Pokedex features in the game, and how to restart Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so you can get the best nature for Fuecoco.

