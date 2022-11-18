Is the National Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Here’s what you need to know about the National Dex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The National Pokedex has long been a sore spot for the Pokemon community, as fans have continuously clamored for it to get added into each new game in the series. If you’re wondering whether the National Pokedex is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s what you need to know.

Will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have the National Pokedex?

The short answer is no, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not feature the National Pokedex. You’ll only be able to catch whatever Pokemon are available in the Paldea region, and trade with other players for version exclusives.

Aside from that, there’s no way to get regional Pokemon from past games. You’ll still be able to export Paldean Pokemon to Pokemon Home to keep them safe, but you cannot import, say, an Alolan Raichu from Pokemon Home to Scarlet and Violet.

What Is the National Pokedex?

As the name suggests, the National Pokedex is a compilation of every single Pokemon that has been releasesd in the series so far. This includes special evolutions, along with regional versions of familiar Pokemon we’ve seen before.

Most notably, Sun and Moon introduced the iconic Alolan versions of Exeggutor, Raichu, and Dugtrio. Ideally, including the National Dex in Scarlet and Violet would’ve allowed players to import regional ‘mons from other games to take on a new adventure in a new game, but unfortunately, that isn’t the case here.

With how large the National Dex has grown over the years, it may no longer be feasible to incorporate it into every new Pokemon game, and we can probably expect that to be the trend going forward.

That’s all you need to know about whether the National Pokedex is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all available hairstyles, and how to catch and evolve Maschiff.

