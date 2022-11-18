How to Get Azurill Fur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has quite a few more features than older Pokemon titles did, and one of the more prominent ones is the ability to craft or create TMs using materials found throughout the world. However, with how many materials there are to track down, you wouldn’t be blamed for not knowing where to find each and every material with ease. Worry not, though. We’re here to help you along with a guide on how to get Azurill Fur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Azurill Fur in Pokemon scarlet and Violet.

As the name suggests, Azuril Fur is obtained by defeating or catching Azurill in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

They’re fairly common in South Province Area One and South Province Area Four, and are most typically seen along the areas’ waterways. Take your time, and walk around these parts of the areas until you see some.

Once you do, engage in battle with them, and either defeat them or catch them in order to trigger an Azurill Fur drop from them. They’re Normal and Fairy type, meaning you’ll want to prioritize or avoid Steel type or Poison type attacks depending on whether you want to knock out or catch them. Likewise, it’s worth noting that they tend to have higher Defense and Special Defense stats, meaning they’ll be able to weather a decent amount of punishment for better or for worse.

Regardless, you’ll receive either one or two Azurill Furs once they’re dealt with. Rinse and repeat the process to obtain as many as you need, and then make your way to any of the many TM Machines located throughout the game. Once at said Machine, interact with it and select the TM you wish to make. So long as you have the recipe for a given TM, it will show you how many Azurill Furs are required to make it and allow you to create it so long as you have any other requisite materials.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to get Azurill Fur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides on Scarlet and Violet, including ones on what Cheugy means, what the box Legendaries are, and what the version exclusive Pokemon are.

