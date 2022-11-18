How to Change Clothes & Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While it’s all about catching ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. Tucked away within the games, there’s actually an option to change your ‘uniform’ as the game calls it at any given time. Here’s everything you need to know on how to change clothes and outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Change Uniform in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To change uniform, press and hold left on the d-pad on your left Joy-Con. This will open up the Outfit menu.

Using left and right on the d-pad, you can then cycle through the following tabs:

Uniforms

Legwear

Footwear

Gloves

Bags

Headwear

Eyewear

Rotom Phone Case

Now simply select the clothing item you want to equip within any of these tabs and press A to confirm your choice. You can preview your appearance with the change of clothes or outfit by pressing Y with the new option selected.

How to Get More Clothes & Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get more clothes and outfits, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned Poké Dollars at the various clothing stores across the region of Paldea.

Each of these stores specializes in a particular type of clothing, so you’ll have to visit them all across Paldea in order to get yourself a completely new look.

That’s everything you need to know on how to change uniforms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game, check out our guides on all hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the best nature for Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, as well as how to restart the game if you’re not happy with your starter’s nature!

