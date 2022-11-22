Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are full of useful items for battling and evolving Pokemon. The Razor Claw is one of these items: it boosts your critical hit ratio and evolves Sneasel into Weavile. You’re probably wondering where you can pick up such a great held item, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where Do You Get a Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Razor Claw is available from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza under the Battle Items inventory. Keep in mind that the boost to your critical hit ratio can stack with a move such as Night Slash, which has an increased chance to crit, increasing your damage tremendously.

How to Evolve Sneasel Into Weavile in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To evolve your Sneasel, give it a Razor Claw, then use a Rare Candy or train it at night to trigger the evolution. Warning: once your Sneasel evolves, the Razor Claw is used up, and you’ll have to buy another to get more Critical Hits with one of your Pokemon.

Weavile is a great Pokemon to have around during the Montenevra and Alfornado gym battles because of its Dark-typing and Speed. It’s also a great Ice attacker because it learns Icicle Crash and Ice Shard – Weavile is a Pokemon you should consider bringing along when you take on the Elite 4.

That’s everything we have on finding Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like where to find Ability Capsule, are there fossils, and steps for evolving Primeape.

Related Posts