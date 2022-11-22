How to Get Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been out for a while now, and you may have noticed that some Pokemon have two special abilities. For instance, Glimmet, which is a Rock/Poison-type Pokemon, has two abilities called Toxic Debris and Corrosion. For such critters, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developers have introduced a training item called Ability Capsule, which allows the Pokemon to switch between these Abilities when used. If you’re wondering how to obtain an Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then here’s a comprehensive guide for you.

How to Obtain Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Capsules can be bought for ₽100,000 from any Chansey Supply store after you finish the main story. These Chansey Supplies can be found at the following locations:

Mesagoza

Cascarrafa

Levincia

Montenevera.

Apart from this, Ability Capsule can be obtained as a reward upon completing Tera Raid Battles. It’s a rare drop from 6-star Tera Raid Battles, so the desired reward isn’t guaranteed.

Ability Capsule Effects and Uses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Capsule allows a Pokemon with two Abilities to switch between them when used. For example, Glimmet’s normal ability is known as Toxic Debris, whereas its hidden ability is called Corrosion. You can check a Pokemon’s ability by heading to the menu and selecting Check Summary > Moves and Stats. After using Ability Capsule, you can switch between Pokemon’s standard and hidden ability anytime.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

