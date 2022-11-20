How to Get Thunder Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolutionary stones are nothing new when it comes to Pokemon, but some are harder to find than others. On the flip side, that only means some can be easier to obtain than others. That’s why we’re here, after all. So without further ado, here’s how to get Thunder Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Easiest Way to Get Thunder Stones in Scarlet & Violet

There’s no way around it — simply walking into a shop and buying a Thunder Stone is your best bet if you’re looking to find one easily. Fortunately, you’re able to do this at one of the select Delibird Presents locations conveniently located throughout the Paldea region!

The first time you’re exposed to these shops is when you enter Mesagoza as you’re making your way to the academy. The screenshot below will give you a better idea. The other outlets can be found in Cascarrafa and Levincia.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, players must defeat three gym leaders before they are able to buy one of the stones these shops happen to offer. That said, for the low, low price of ₽3,000, a Thunder Stone can be yours. Other times that can be bought are included in the screenshot below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Other Ways to Obtain Thunder Stones in Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

It’s possible to receive a Thunder Stone upon catching a certain amount of different Pokemon and recording them in your Pokedex. When I reached 50 different entries, I was rewarded with a Thunder Stone.

Otherwise, there are Thunder Stones located in both Levincia City near the sea as well as on a turbine in West Province (Area One) outside of Cortondo City — or, ideally where you take on and defeat the first of eight different gym leaders.

All Thunder Stone Evolutions

Four different Pokemon require the Thunder Stone to evolve in Scarlet and Violet, and they are Pikachu (into Raichu), Eevee (into Jolteon), Magneton (into Magnezone), and Tadbulb (into Bellibolt). That said, players do not have to evolve any of these Pokemon if they choose not to.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Thunder Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for other stones, however, Twinfinite has you covered. Check out how to get Moon, Sun, Oval, and Dawn Stones, and follow along at the links below.

Related Posts