How to Get Dawn Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolutionary stones are nothing new when it comes to Pokemon, as they present a different way for specific creatures to evolve instead of the usual leveling up. That is the case this time around as well, which is why we’re here to tell you how to get a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Dawn Stone in Scarlet & Violet

West Providence (Area Three) is one spot you’ll want to go to in order to find a Dawn Stone, and cutting through the Asado Desert is just one of the ways to get there.

As your adventure takes you across the Paldea region, you’ll run into some pretty powerful Pokemon. This specific area is no exception, but if you’re just looking to find the stone, simply avoid them as best you can until you reach your destination.

Ultimately, you’ll make your way up the hills until you come across some ruins. The stone can be found in the form of a glowing Pokeball.

All Dawn Stone Evolutions

All signs point to only two Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet requiring a Dawn Stone to evolve. One is the male version of Kirlia — the evolution of Ralts — that with the stone becomes Gallade. The other is a female Snorunt, which when given the stone evolves into Froslass.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more in-game tips, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite with our guides on how to get a sun stone and a moon stone, as well as endless information at the links below.

