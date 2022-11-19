How to Get Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Not all Pokemon are created equal. Some will level up and evolve naturally, while others need a bit of a push, like an evolution stone. Most of the stones are easily obtainable and can be bought, but there are some that need to be sought out. Here’s how to get the Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Moon Stone Locations

Moon Stones cannot be purchased in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and must be obtained as shiny item pickups in the open-world. We’ve found two in the game so far, and the good news is that at least one of them can be obtained pretty early on.

South Province Area Three

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The first Moon Stone can be found in South Province Area Three, at the bottom of the cliffs. You’ll find a giant shiny stone on the ground but don’t get distracted by it; the shiny item pickup you want is in the grass next to it.

Porto Marinada

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The next Moon Stone can be found at the lighthouse in Porto Marinada. Once you’re in the area, it’ll be easy to find, but actually getting there requires a bit of a trek.

Porto Marinada is located in the western region of the map, near the Asado Desert. We don’t recommend making a beeline for it as there’s plenty of things to see and do along the way, but bookmark it for future reference.

All Moon Stone Evolutions

As far as we know, only one Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet requires a Moon Stone to evolve, and that’s Jigglypuff. You’ll need to give it a Moon Stone in order for it to evolve into Wigglytuff.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to evolve Tadbulb and Capsakid, and how to get Pikachu.

Related Posts