Where to Get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pikachu continues to be one of the most iconic mascots of the Pokemon series, and yes, it’s back in Scarlet and Violet as well. For folks who might be looking to get the electric mouse as their main travel companion, here’s how to catch Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Location

Some good news: Pikachu can be encountered and caught quite early on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll find it wandering in the South Province, so once you gain full access to the open-world, you can head out immediately to catch it.

Here are the locations you find it in:

South Province Area Two

South Province Area Four

West Province Area Three

East Province Area One

We’ve also included a screenshot down below to give you a better idea of where to look:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Pikachu

Just like in previous games in the series, Pikachu doesn’t evolve naturally by leveling up; instead you have to give it a Thunder Stone. These can be obtained as shiny item pickups on the ground but they’re pretty rare, so you’re better off just purchasing them from the stores in town instead.

Once you have a Thunder Stone, let Pikachu hold it. After it gains another level in combat, it’ll automatically evolve into Raichu

That’s all you need to know about how to get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to catch Maschiff, Tadbulb, and Capsakid.

