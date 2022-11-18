How to Catch & Evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Capsakid is one of the more adorable Pokemon you can catch in Scarlet and Violet, and it’ll definitely help to spice up your team if you manage to snag one. With that said, here’s how to catch Capsakid and evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First off, you’ll need to actually catch a Capsakid. They can be located in mountainous areas and deserts, so you’ll want to journey to the western side of the map eventually to find one.

We’ve included a screenshot for you down below:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

It’s not a particularly rare Pokemon, so you should be able to encounter it soon enough once you’re in the right area.

How to Evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve your Capsakid, you’ll need to get a Fire Stone and give it to your Pokemon. Fire Stones can be found on the ground as shiny item pickups, and you may be able to find a few in the East Province area.

However, for a more reliable way of obtaining them, you’ll want to purchase them from the departmental store in Mesagoza instead. Once you’ve got a Fire Stone, give it to your Capsakid to hold, then level it up. After it gains a level, it should automatically evolve into a Scovillian.

And that’s how to catch and evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of all hairstyles, how to connect to Pokemon Home, and how to use EXP Share.

