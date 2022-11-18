How to Catch & Evolve Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tadbulb is an adorable little tadpole Pokemon that you can encounter and catch in Scarlet and Violet, and it evolves into –you guessed it– an electric frog. That being said, the evolution process might not be as straightforward as you’d think. Here’s how to catch and evolve Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

According to the Pokedex, Tadbulb can be found in wetlands and on riverbanks in Paldea. It’s pretty commonly found near large rivers or bodies of water, but your best bet would be to head up to the northern and northwestern regions of the map, near the large lakes.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to give you a better idea of where to go on the map:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once there, just hit the Tadbulb with a Poke Ball or walk up to it to start a battle, weaken it, then capture it.

How to Evolve Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tadbulb won’t evolve automatically just by leveling up; instead, it’s one of those Pokemon that requires an evolution stone.

More specifically, you’ll need to give it a Thunder Stone to force it to evolve. While Thunder Stones can be found as shiny item pickups on the ground in the open-world, you’re better off just buying one from the store in Mesagoza instead.

Give the Thunder Stone to Tadbulb, have it gain a level in combat, and it should evolve into Bellibolt after that.

That's all you need to know about how to catch and evolve Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

