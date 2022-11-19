How to Get Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolutionary stones have been around for as long as Pokemon has, enabling certain creatures to evolve in a way that didn’t require leveling them up. Things are no different this time around, so we’re here to tell you how to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Sun Stone in Scarlet & Violet

Unlike some previous entries, players cannot simply walk into a store and purchase a Sun Stone. Instead, you’ll have to adventure far and wide with a sharp eye as you look for items across the Paldea region. And while those drops may be hard to find, one area in which they do appear is in the Asado Desert region. You’ll see a screenshot below that shows just how big the desert is.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As it happens, that’s not the only way to obtain a Sun Stone in Scarlet and Violet. However, the second option does require a bit of chance. When you’re tasked with completing the Artazon Gym Test, part of the puzzle will include finding 10 Sunflora scattered about the city. In order to bring some of them back, you’ll have to battle and defeat Sunflora. Upon defeating them, they may leave a Sun Stone behind.

In any case, you can find where those 10 Sunflora for the test are located here.

Which Pokemon Need the Sun Stone to Evolve?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As it happens, the list of Pokemon that require the Sun Stone to evolve in Scarlet and Violet is quite short, and is as follows:

Petilil (into Lilligant)

Sunkern (into Sunflora)

So even though they may be difficult to pin down, at least you don’t need too many for your Pokemon. There’s always a silver lining, right?

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, though, Twinfinite has you covered. Be sure to check our other guides covering where to catch Ralts and the best gym order to take, as well as endless information at the links below.

