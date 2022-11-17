How to Beat Artazon Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Let us help when it comes to the Artazon Gym and Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Part of the attractiveness of Pokemon games is to show your strength in the face of overwhelming odds, and that is often demonstrated in battle. Beating other Trainers is important, but more vital is the collection of various Gym Badges by beating the different Gym Leaders located in parts of the world. In Paldea, the glory that comes from Victory Road remains, and if you are seeking more info on the Artazon Gym and its Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we are here to assist.

The Artazon Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Located east of the academy, the Artazon Gym is one that focuses on Grass-type Pokemon. As far as weaknesses go, that means a team of Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type Pokemon will fare well in the trials ahead. Head into the Gym proper, and speak to the receptionist to begin your Gym Test.

Artazon Gym Puzzle Solution

With such a focus on arts and nature, it makes perfect sense for the Artazon Gym Test to combine elements of both. Players will be tasked to find a total of 10 Sunflora milling about in the city, so it’s time to keep your eyes sharp to locate them.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Do note that not all of them will come with you willingly, so battle them and make them submit to your dominance. If you need help, this is where you will be able to find these critters:

Three Sunflora can be found just behind you once the test has started.

Head west to the playground, and one can be found beneath the structure.

Head towards the town center, and one can be found near the lamp post.

The sixth Sunflora can be found near the pool within some rings.

A seventh Sunflora is nearby, located next to the dessert carts.

For the eighth Sunflora, find your way up to the arena to where it stands.

You can find the ninth Sunflora located near the entrance to the town, near the stairs.

Finally, near to the previous Sunflora, head up the stairs to find the final Sunflora.

Head back to the Gym Test starting location, and hand them in. The time for battle is now.

How to Beat Artazon Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

With Grass-type Pokemon as the main threat, utilize whichever Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type Pokemon you have in your collection to stack the odds in your favor. Things start off with a Petilil, followed by a Smoliv, and finally, a Sudowoodo that will Terastallize. As usual, the final Pokemon is the biggest threat, so save your biggest guns for this opponent.

Victory will earn you the Artazon Gym Badge, which will further up your level limit on captured Pokemon by +5. This should set you up nicely for future challenges to come in the region of Paldea.

With the knowledge of everything regarding the Artazon Gym and its Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you are more than ready to continue on Victory Road. For more help on the game, be sure to check out some of our other handy guides below, including ones on beating Team Star Dark Crew, the Stony Cliff Titan, and more.

