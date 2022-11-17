How to Beat Team Star Dark Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When it comes to Pokemon games, veteran players might be more familiar with the linear nature of older gamers, but in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that is all set to change when you head out of school on your personal Treasure Hunt. Indeed, the objectives are your own when leaving either the Uva or Naranja Academy, but if you are keen to be a force of good, then taking down Team Star on the Starfall Street path is your next stop. For those looking for some help on how to beat Team Star Dark Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, read on.

Team Star Dark Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Dark Crew for Team Star is located west of Mesagoza, where the academy lies. Once you have control over your Legendary Pokemon and are free to explore the world, you can head over to the location marked on the map to attempt to clear one portion of the Starfall Street path. It is recommended for your party to be at least level 20+ before making your way over, and to counter the Dark types, having Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type Pokemon will be helpful.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Star Barrage

Upon arriving, you will do battle with a single grunt at the front gate, before the true challenge is revealed. Instead of a traditional gauntlet that features Trainer battles one after another, the Team Star Dark Crew base requires you to overcome something called the Star Barrage.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

This takes advantage of the Autobattling system in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players are able to bring a team of three Pokemon to enter the compound and send them out to battle a set number of enemy Pokemon. You will have no input on the battle outcomes, only stopping to heal at vending machines if need be. As long as you succeed in clearing a set number of enemies before time runs out, you will force the boss to emerge.

Giacomo, Boss of Team Star’s Dark Crew

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

With the fodder cleared out, it is time to take the fight to Giacomo, who leads the Dark Crew with two Pokemon, one being a Level 21 Dark/Steel Pawniard, and the other being the Level 20 Segin Starmobile. The former is simple enough, use the aforementioned Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type Pokemon to your advantage.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

As for the latter, things get more difficult by way of its array of moves to lower your Stats and stop your Pokemon from attacking. Terastallize your strongest Pokemon and take advantage of the Tera type to augment your attacks, and Giacomo should fall shortly after. If you have a huge level advantage, it makes the fight much easier.

Upon defeat, you will gain more of an understanding of not just Giacomo, but also of Team Star. You will also receive more money and LP for your troubles.

Now that you understand just how to beat Team Star Dark Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s time for more adventure. For more help on the game, be sure to check out some of our other handy guides below, including ones on beating Gym Tests, what Tera Raids are, and more.

