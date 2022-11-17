How to Beat Cortondo Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now in the hands of aspiring Trainers all over the globe, there will definitely be those looking to prove their might by gathering all of the Gym Badges available and assembling the best team of Pokemon there is. This path, called Victory Road, is the closest to the traditional formula of Pokemon games and will require you to overcome a total of eight different Gyms in Paldea. If you need some help regarding the Cortondo Gym and its Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this guide is for you.

The Cortondo Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As mentioned, the Cortondo Gym will be one of eight players will visit throughout the course of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and will likely be one of the first Gyms on your path west of the academy. With an emphasis on Bug-type Pokemon, this will make Fire, Flying and Rock-types your best friends in the upcoming battle. However, before you even think of besting the Gym Leader, there is a Gym Test to pass, so approach the building and talk to the receptionist inside to register.

Cortondo Gym Puzzle

For Cortondo, its Gym Test comes in the form of some giant olive rolling. The premise is simple, an obstacle course has been constructed in the town, and your job is to keep hitting the olive to get into the goal on the other side. Watch out for fences and ramps that can block your way, and this should be done quite quickly.

Once you are done with the Gym Test, head back to the receptionist once more, and prepare yourself to face off against the confectionary-loving Gym Leader.

Cortondo Gym Leader Battle

The fight to get your Gym Badge will see a total of three Pokemon standing in your way. The first will be Nymble, followed by a Tarountala, and finally, a Teddiursa. If your party’s level is around the mid-10s, you should be more than ready, especially with Fire, Flying, and Rock-types. The only dangerous point is the fact that Teddiursa will Terastallize when it is its turn, and you should do the same to bring the fight to a close as soon as possible.

Once you have achieved victory, savor the sweet taste of success and the Cortondo Gym Badge, which will up the level limit of Pokemon you can capture and command effectively. It will be up to level 25 if this is your first Gym Badge.

Now, armed with the key info on Cortondo Gym and its Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you are more than ready to keep progressing on Victory Road. For more help on the game, be sure to check out more of our handy guides below.

