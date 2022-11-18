Best Gym Order in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the main three stories you can follow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Victory Road where you challenge eight Gym Leaders and the Elite Four to become the very best like no one ever was. With the new open-world design, knowing the best gym order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is beneficial to get the most out of the challenge.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can freely choose what direction they travel and, in turn, what order to complete the gyms. While this is an excellent change to the typically linear formula when facing off against Gym Leaders, their pokemon’s levels do not scale based on the player’s pokemon.

Because there is no level scaling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is best to fight Gym Leaders in a specific order that takes into account their levels. Here is the best order to fight the gyms:

What Order Should I Go to Each Gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Cortondo Gym with Bug Gym Leader Kathy Artazon Gym with Grass Gym Leader Brassius Levincia Gym with Electric Gym Leader Iono Cascarrafa Gym with Water Gym Leader Kofu Medali Gym with Normal Gym Leader Larry Montenevera Gym with Ghost Gym Leader Rhyme Alfornada Gym with Psychic Gym Leader Tulip Glaseado Gym with Ice Gym Leader Grusha Elite Four Top Champion

Challenging the gyms in this order will ensure that your Pokemon are properly leveled every step of the journey. Going out of order will result in the possibility of facing gyms that are much stronger early on, while facing gyms that are too easy later in the game.

After defeating the eight Gym Leaders, the next challenge is to overcome the Elite Four and the Top Champion to become the Champion. Players must complete the eight gyms before this is accessible as part of their journey.

This is the best gym order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more coverage on Pokemon, take a look at Twinfinite’s guide on character customization in Scarlet and Violet.

