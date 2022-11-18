How To Beat Medali Gym Test & Leader In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here’s everything you need to know on how to beat the Normal Type Gym Test & Leader.

For the first time since Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, a Normal Type Gym Leader has been spotted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This particular Gym requires a little more thinking and puzzle-solving before challenging it. That said, it can be pretty confusing if you aren’t sure where to look. So today, let’s discuss how to beat the Medali Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How To Beat Medali Gym Test

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Unlike other Gym Tests, the Medali test requires a little more problem-solving. The objective here is to order the secret menu item from the Medali Eatery. If done correctly, the Gym Leader will grant you a battle for the Gym Badge.

Players are tasked with finding various clues throughout the little town of Medali by finding and battling other trainers. Upon their defeat, they will give you clues as to where to look for a hint on the secret menu item. It’s a little tedious and can leave most players running in circles if they aren’t sure where to look, so we’ll reveal the secret menu item here:

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Simply speak with the waiter at the front of the eatery and choose these options for the secret menu item. In order, you should choose Grilled Rice Balls, Medium Serving, Fire-Blast Style, and Lemon on the side. Upon successfully choosing these options will, the Gym Leader reveals himself and allows you to battle with him.

How To Beat Gym Leader Larry

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

The Normal Type Gym Leader, Larry, is a relatively simple fight and shouldn’t give players too much difficulty. He has three Pokemon, two who are level 35 and his ace at level 36. He starts the battle with his level 35 pure Normal Type, Komala.

Normal Type Pokemon are only weak to the Fighting Type; therefore, only Fighting Type moves will be super effective against them. After Komala is his level 35 Dundunsparce, who is also purely Normal. Swiftly deal with these two to finally move on to his ace Pokemon, Staraptor.

Image Source: Game Freak via Twinfinite

Larry’s final Pokemon, Staraptor is usually a Normal Flying Type Pokemon, but via Terastallize, it now becomes a pure Normal Type, making it weaker to Fighting Type moves but stronger against Types against that are super effective to Flying.

However, if you’ve been using Fighting Type moves thus far, then you should have no problem quickly taking down Larry’s ace. Upon his defeat, he will reward you with the Normal Type Gym Badge and a selfie.

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat the Medali Gym Test & Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Be sure to check out our latest guides on how to change clothes in the game or how to find Happiny Dust.

Related Posts