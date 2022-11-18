How to Catch & Evolve Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pigs and hogs are always cute, and Lechonk ticks that box in spades as a new entry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And, you won’t have to wait too long to get one. As for what comes after Lechonk, that’s what we’re here to tell you. So without further ado, here’s how to catch and evolve Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

According to our Pokedex, Lechonk can be found on Poco Path and has settled firmly in most areas covering southern Paldea. You’ll have your chance to catch one shortly after beginning your adventure, but you can check the following screenshot below for a better idea of where to find Lechonk.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Just stroll down Poco Path until your friend walks you through how to catch pokemon. If it isn’t Lechonk, you’ll have to go out of your way to miss them as they’re scattered about that pathway.

How to Evolve Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to evolving the lovable hog, it couldn’t be much more straightforward. Lechonk will begin evolving into Oinkologne at level 18. That means there’s no need to trade or give a specific evolution stone to the creature. Given that you’re able to catch Lechonk so early on, raising and evolving one into Oinkologne will take you very little time should you be interested in doing so.

That’s all you need to know about how to catch and evolve Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, be sure to keep it locked on Twinfinite by checking out how to use EXP Share and how to get Azurill fur, as well as the endless information below.

