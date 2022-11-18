How to Catch & Evolve Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Each batch of Pokemon games brings with them the promise of new creatures to collect, but it’s always nice to fall back on the classics. So if you’re looking for a little familiarity, then you’ve come to the right place. We’re here to walk you through how to catch and evolve Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Players can only find Ralts in one location while making their way through Scarlet and Violet, and that’s in South Province (Area One). They may be difficult to see, and if they happen to see you before you see them, you may miss that particular window of opportunity.

That said, as long as you make your way back to this area every now and again, Ralts should appear at some above in the screenshot highlighting its location on the Pokedex. It’s a small window, but one that does exist.

How to Evolve Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As for evolving Ralts, that’s a fairly straightforward endeavor. Ralts will evolve into Kirlia at level 20, and a female Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir at level 30. To go from Ralts to Kirlia to Gallade, players must use a Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia to evolve him into Gallade.

Now Kirlia can be found sprinkled throughout Scarlet and Violet — be it the West or East Province (in Area Two of each) — but if you find Ralts in the early going, you’ll be able to raise one from the ground up.

That’s all there is to know about how to catch and evolve Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And if you’re looking for more in-game tips, Twinfinite is the place to be with guides answering how to get Dudunsparce and how to catch Scatterbug, as well as endless information at the links below.

Related Posts