How to Get & Evolve Dunsparce Into Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a brand new evolution for Dunsparce. Here’s everything you need to know to catch it for yourself.

Though Dunsparce was originally introduced in Pokémon’s second generation, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a second evolution for the Land Snake Pokémon. If you’re keen on learning how to get Dunsparce and then evolve it into Dudunsparce, read on.

Where to Find Dunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To start at the beginning, finding a Dunsparce will be the first step on your journey to evolve it into Dudunsparce—but it may not be the quickest. Despite being able to be caught in nearly every region of Paldea, its Pokédex entry states that it’s “very rarely seen.”

This, unfortunately, means that you’ll simply have to keep an eye out for Dunsparce as you progress through the game, as it can be found in so many different locations.

When you do find one, it’s important to approach it in the correct way. Dunsparce will immediately run away if you get too close, so it’s vital to crouch before you approach it. Sending out your primary Pokémon to attack it from a distance using R will be the safest way to do so.

How to Evolve Dunsparce Into Dudunsparce

Once you’ve caught a Dunsparce and stored it safely within the confines of a Pokéball, evolving it into Dudunsparce is the most straightforward part of the process. In order to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce, it has to level up while knowing the Hyper Drill skill, which it learns at level 32.

As a result, if you teach Dunsparce Hyper Drill the moment it dings level 32, it will immediately evolve into Dudunsparce, leaving you free to tackle the rest of the game with this brand-new evolution.

