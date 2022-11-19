How to Get Oval Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are countless ways for players to evolve their Pokemon. Sometimes the trade route is necessary, while other times call for a trade between friends. And every once in a while, you’ll need an item to get the Pokemon you desire. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to get an Oval Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Oval Stone Locations

Asado Desert

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Similar to the Moon and Sun Stones, an Oval Stone can be found while venturing through the Asado Desert. It’ll display as a tiny, yellow, and shiny object. Keep in mind, however, that you may just end up with a whole lot of Stardust when you come across those items.

Levincia City

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Another location in which players can find an Oval Stone is in Levincia City, south of the Pokemon Center.

North Province (Between Areas One & Two)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Players can also find an Oval Stone pretty much perfectly in the middle of the North Province (Areas One & Two), slightly northwest of a small body of water. Or, if that’s not clear enough from the screenshot above, almost directly to the west of a Team Star encounter.

East Province (Area Three)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Almost right on the line in which a river separates North Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Three), players can also happen across an Oval Stone. This is quite a ways north of Levincia City, nearest towards where the river ends.

West Province (Between Areas Two & Three)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you end up in Casseroya Lake, you’ve gone too far. Another potential Oval Stone location is also in between two areas of the West Province, on a cliff overlooking the lake.

All Oval Stone Evolutions

The only Pokemon that requires an Oval Stone in Scarlet and Violet is Happiny. After you catch one and find the stone, simply give it to Happiny to hold. The next time Happiny levels up during the daytime while holding the Oval Stone, it will evolve into Chansey.

That's all you need to know about how to get an Oval Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

