Where to Find & Catch Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are always new Pokemon to catch no matter where the adventure takes you. And while you’ll surely see some familiar faces along the way, everyone’s always eager to see what’s new. Fortunately, that’s where we come in. So without further ado, we’re going to take you through where to catch Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Tinkatink in Scarlet & Violet

Tinkatink, a new Fairy-Steel type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, can be found in very limited locations. However, your best bet to first encounter one is to travel to the South Province (Area Two) — or north of Cortondo City — preferably after defeating the Bug-type gym leader.

You’ll have to venture a fair bit north until you stumble across some ruins, but it’s difficult to miss the bright pink Pokemon wielding a hammer. If you find Tinkatink at this location, expect one around level 10 or so. The screenshot below will show you the whereabouts of my first encounter with one.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

While Tinkatink can be found scattered about outside of the South Province, so far it’s a safe bet that you’re only going to find them in the lower half of the Paldea region for the time being.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Evolving Tinkatink in Scarlet and & Violet

Players do not have to do anything special in order to evolve Tinkatink, who begins to evolve into Tinkatuff at level 24. Tinkatuff then evolves into their final form, Tinkaton, beginning at level 38. As this particular Pokemon evolves, their hammer gets bigger while maintaining its Fairy-Steel type.

That’s everything you need to know about where to catch Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re on the lookout for more in-game tips, such as where to catch Shroodle, Nymble, and Bonsly, Twinfinite is your one-stop shop for everything Pokemon.

