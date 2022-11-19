Where to Find & Catch Nymble in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Nymble is one of the most adorable new additions to the Bug-type Pokemon roster, making its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thankfully, Nymble is commonly found throughout the Paldea Region. Despite this, it’s still a tricky little guy to encounter thanks to its flighty instincts. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and catch Nymble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Nymble in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

As pointed out on the map below, Nymble makes itself at home throughout a large chunk of the left side and a small section on the lower-right side of the map. This means Nymble is relatively common, making locating one much easier. To find Nymble, you’re going to want to search in these highlighted areas below, specifically throughout South Province (Area Three) and West Province (Area One)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you start searching these areas, keep a close eye on the long grass, especially by hillsides. Nymble is small and often hides here, making it easy to miss. Once you find a Nymble, you’ll want to approach it carefully, as they tend to panic and run away when startled. Your best bet is approaching it while crouching and throwing your Pokeball from a distance to initiate battle. After the battle begins, Nymble behaves like any other Pokemon, so you should have no trouble going through the motions to capture it.

That wraps up everything you need to know about where to find and catch Nymble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, lists, news and helpful information, check out more of our content. We’ve already covered a wide range of topics that can help you on your adventure through Paldea, such as how to use Mystery Gift, how to get Moon Stone, and 10 best Pokemon to catch at the start of your journey.

