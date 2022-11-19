Where to Find & Catch Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are plenty of new Pokemon to catch in Scarlet and Violet, but sometimes, they’re not always the easiest to find. That’s why we’re here, of course, and in this guide we’re going to walk you through where to find and catch Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are various locations for players to catch Shroodle, but you’ll be able to find one early on in your adventure if you so choose. That first location happens to be north of Los Platos, just shy of the bridge that leads into Mesagoza in the South Province (Area One). As you’ll see from the screenshot below, however, Shroodle calls many places its home.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Another way to spot Shroodle locations is by looking at the surrounding trees. A handful of early areas will include trees with strange markings — that’s one sign that you’re near a wild Shroodle. If you don’t seem to happen upon those trees, however, they may still be lurking around. Shroodle are very tiny, and if you’re not careful then you’ll walk right past one without even realizing it.

Other Shroodle locations include: South Province (Areas Three and Four), East Province (Area Two), and Tagtree Thicket.

How to Evolve Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Starting at level 28, Shroodle will evolve into Grafaiai. That’s it, no bells and whistles. Or with these games, rather, no trades or stones. Players can also find Grafaiai in the wild located in Tagtree Thicket. However you go about finding one, though, Shroodle is a solid early poison-type to have. So if you’re looking for one early, they’re very attainable.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, Twinfinite is the place to be. Be sure to check out our other guides covering how to trade with friends and an explainer on picnics, as well as endless information at the links below.

